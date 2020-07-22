Broncos agree to terms with Tyrie Cleveland, Netane Muti

Getty Images

The Broncos announced agreements with two more members of their 10-player draft class.

Sixth-round choice Netane Muti and seventh-rounder Tyrie Cleveland have agreed to terms. That means six players are in the fold as the rookies prepare to report for training camp.

Michael Ojemudia agreed to terms Tuesday, while McTelvin Agim, Albert Okwuegbunam and Derrek Tuszka agreed to terms earlier on Wednesday.

Muti, a guard from Fresno State, played 14 games as a redshirt freshman in 2017. But he played only a total of five games in his final two years at the school because of injuries.

Cleveland, a receiver from the University of Florida, appeared in 40 games in his career. He made 79 receptions for 1,271 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.