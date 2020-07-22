Broncos sign Albert Okwuegbunam, Derrek Tuszka

Getty Images

The Broncos announced a couple of draft pick signings on Wednesday afternoon.

Fourth-round tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and seventh-round edge rusher Derrek Tuszka have agreed to four-year deals with the team. Seven of the 10 players drafted by the Broncos in April, including first-rounder Jerry Jeudy, remain unsigned.

Okwuegbunam played at Missouri and was a teammate of Broncos quarterback Drew Lock before Lock moved on to the NFL. He caught 17 of his 23 collegiate touchdowns from Lock and had 98 overall catches during his time in school.

Tuszka was named a FCS All-American after posting 13.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss during his final season at North Dakota State.

All Broncos rookies are scheduled to report to the team’s facility on Thursday to undergo COVID-19 testing.