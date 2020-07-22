Broncos sign third-rounder McTelvin Agim

Getty Images

The Broncos have announced their third draft pick signing of the day.

Defensive tackle McTelvin Agim joins tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and edge rusher Derrek Tuszka as players who got their deals done on Wednesday. Cornerback Michael Ojemudia signed on Tuesday and six other picks remain unsigned with rookies due at the team facility for COVID-19 testing on Thursday.

Agim was selected 95th overall after wrapping up his time at Arkansas. He had 140 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks and six forced fumbles while at the SEC school.

Agim joins Jurrell Casey, Mike Purcell, Christian Covington, DeMarcus Walker, Shelby Harris and Dre'Mont Jones as defensive line options in Denver this season.