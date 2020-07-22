Bucs add former QB Thad Lewis as coaching fellow

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are bringing a former NFL quarterback in to build some coaching experience.

According to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, the Bucs are bringing the well-traveled Thad Lewis to camp as part of the Bill Walsh coaching fellow program.

Lewis, 32, started a game for the Browns in 2012 and five games for the Bills in 2013, and spent time with the Rams, Lions, Texans, Eagles, 49ers, and Ravens. He was with Chip Kelly in both Philadelphia and San Francisco, and spent two years on Kelly’s staff at UCLA as an offensive assistant.

This gives him a chance to work with Tom Brady and the rest of the Bucs QBs, and adds opportunities to grow in the coaching business under Bruce Arians.