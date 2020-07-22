Bucs agree to terms with first-rounder Tristan Wirfs, wrap up class

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have agreed to terms with first-round draft choice Tristan Wirfs.

The Iowa offensive lineman will receive a fully guaranteed, four-year, $16.23 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Bucs have agreed to terms with all seven choices, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The team also reached agreement with second-rounder Antoine Winfield Jr., third-rounder Ke'Shawn Vaughn and seventh-rounder Chapelle Russell after Wirfs.

The Bucs traded up one spot to 13th overall to select Wirfs, the fourth offensive tackle off the board in the first round.

Tampa Bay did not re-sign right tackle Demar Dotson, who remains a free agent.

Wirfs made 33 career starts in three years at Iowa, seeing action at both right tackle and left tackle.