Cam Newton working out with Julian Edelman

New Patriots quarterback Cam Newton continues to work out with his receivers one at a time.

In his latest video, Newton’s throwing to Patriots receiver Julian Edelman.

(He’s also seen licking his fingers before he throws, which is gross and probably not among the best practices for limiting the spread of COVID-19.)

Newton has previously met up with Mohamad Sanu and N'Keal Harry in recent weeks, in advance of training camp.

Of course, Edelman has also met up for a workout with Jarrett Stidham this offseason, as he tries to get used to having a new No. 1.