Cardinals announce signings of entire draft class

Getty Images

The Cardinals reached a few deals Tuesday, and wrapped up the rest of their rookie signings in bulk.

The team announced that deals had been reached with all six members of their draft class, and those deals will be signed when players arrive in the next few days.

The class includes first-round linebacker Isaiah Simmons, third-round tackle Josh Jones, fourth-round defensive linemen Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence, sixth-round linebacker Evan Weaver and seventh-round running back Eno Benjamin.

Simmons and Jones agreed to their deals Tuesday.

While the Cardinals lacked a second-round pick, they were able to turn that into wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, which makes it look like a pretty productive draft class.