Chargers sign Alohi Gilman

Getty Images

The Chargers have one of their 2020 draft picks under contract.

The agent for safety Alohi Gilman announced that his client has signed a four-year deal with the team. The sixth-round selection is the first of six Chargers picks to get his rookie contract done.

Gilman was a two-year starter at Notre Dame, so he’ll join former college teammates and 2019 Chargers draft picks Jerry Tillery and Drue Tranquill on the defense in Los Angeles. Gilman, who began his collegiate time at Navy, had 168 tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack, four forced fumbles and three interceptions while in South Bend.

With Derwin James and Nasir Adderley returning from injuries and Rayshawn Jenkins still on hand, Gilman’s best route to early playing time will likely come on special teams.