Deadline passes for Markus Golden to sign with team other than Giants

Getty Images

There was some debate as to what the deadline was for Markus Golden to shop his services after the Giants placed the rarely used “May 5 tender” on him.

But Ralph Vacchiano of SNY explains that the tender allowed Golden to find another deal with another team only until July 22 or “the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later.” The Chiefs and Texans already began training camp, so Golden’s deadline passed today.

Golden had the entire offseason to sign with someone, so when he remained a free agent April 27, the Giants tendered him. He will get a 10 percent raise over his 2019 pay, giving him a $4.125 million salary for 2020.

His choices now amount to signing the tender and playing for the Giants in 2020 or sitting out the season.

Golden, 29, signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the Giants a year ago. He made 10 sacks, the second-best mark of his career, in starting all 16 games for the first time in his career.

A second-round choice of the Cardinals in 2015, Golden has 191 tackles, 29 sacks and six forced fumbles in his five seasons.