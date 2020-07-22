Dolphins wrap up draft class with Robert Hunt deal

Getty Images

The Dolphins got top pick Tua Tagvailoa under contract in May, and have now wrapped up their 11-player draft class.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Dolphins agreed to terms with second-rounder Robert Hunt on his four-year, $8.065 million deal.

The guard from Lousiana-Lafayette was the 39th overall pick.

Along with first-round tackle Austin Jackson, he adds an infusion of talent to a position group that desperately needed it, whether they’re protecting Tagovailoa in the long term, or Ryan Fitzpatrick in the near.