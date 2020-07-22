Ed Oliver has charges against him dismissed

Getty Images

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver had all charges stemming from his May arrest in the Houston area dismissed.

“The charges against Ed Oliver are being dismissed by the district attorney in Montgomery County [because of] the lack of evidence,” Houston attorney Gary Patterson told Mark Berman of FOX 26. “The blood results came back, and they were totally negative. He had no drugs at all in his system. So everybody knows it’s not the attorney that’s getting him off.

Oliver was arrested in Montgomery County, just outside Houston, on May 16. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

The Bills made the former University of Houston star the ninth overall pick in 2019. He had 43 tackles and five sacks as a rookie.