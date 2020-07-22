Falcons expect 10,000 to 20,000 fans at games

Getty Images

The Falcons plan to have some fans in the stands but significantly reduced capacity this season.

The team announced that it will have somewhere between 10,000 and 20,0000 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which seats more than 70,000, this season.

Season ticket holders will be sent a survey asking whether they’d like to attend home games and if so, to rank the first four games in order of which they’d most like to attend. Tickets will be distributed with the team attempting to put season ticket holders in the games they want to see, and then later in the year fans will be surveyed about which games they want to attend in the second half of the season.

The Falcons also made clear that everything is subject to change on advice of the NFL and the CDC.

All fans must wear face coverings inside the stadium at all times.