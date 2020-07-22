Former Steelers All-Pro Carlton Haselrig dies at 54

Getty Images

Former Steelers guard Carlton Haselrig died at the age of 54 at his Johnstown, Pennsylvania home on Wednesday

According to the Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees, via the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat, Haselrig died of natural causes.

Haselrig was a 12th-round pick by the Steelers in 1989 after a stellar collegiate wrestling career at Pitt-Johnstown. He won three straight Division I and Division II titles and that’s unlikely to be matched as rules now prevent small school wrestlers from qualifying for the Division I championship by winning their division.

He did not play college football, but made the Steelers and became a starter in his third season. Haselrig was named a first-team All-Pro for his work during the 1992 season, but battled substance abuse issues and was out of football after playing for the Jets in 1995. Haselrig went on to a professional career in mixed martial arts after his football career.

Our condolences go out to Haselrig’s friends and family on their loss.