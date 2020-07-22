Giants agree to terms with third-rounder Matt Peart

Getty Images

The Giants have agreed to terms with third-round choice Matt Peart, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Peart becomes the second of the Giants’ draft selections to agree to terms, joining seventh-rounder Tae Crowder. The team continues to work on deals for second-rounder Xavier McKinney, fourth-rounder Darnay Holmes, fifth-rounder Shane Lemieux, sixth-rounder Cameron Brown, seventh-rounder Carter Coughlin, seventh-rounder T.J. Brunson and seventh-rounder Chris Williamson.

The teams rookies are expected to report to camp Thursday.

The Giants made Peart the 99th overall selection.

He was a four-year starter at the University of Connecticut, earning first-team All-AAC honors last season.

Peart started all 48 of his appearances, playing 24 games at left tackle and 24 at right tackle.