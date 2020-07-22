Jets issue statement regarding Woody Johnson allegations

Getty Images

The New York Jets have issued a statement in response to allegations made against owner Woody Johnson, in reports from the New York Times and CNN.

“We are aware of allegations against Ambassador Johnson, which he specifically denied in the following statement earlier today: ‘I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times. These false claims of insensitive remarks and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values.’

“Since the Johnson family became owners of the New York Jets, the organization has consistently and actively supported, engaged and encouraged the development of many different social justice, diversity, women’s, and inclusion initiatives. These initiatives have been implemented internally and in our community. One of our fundamental principles is treating employees, players, coaches and fans with respect and dignity, regardless of their race, color, religion or gender. These principles have been established by the Johnson family, which Woody implemented in our organization over the past 20 years.”

The league has said that it is aware of the reports, and it has directed all media inquiries to the State Department.