John Kuhn feels for the undrafted rookies who won’t get a chance this year

Getty Images

John Kuhn entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of Shippensburg University and ended up making three Pro Bowls and winning two Super Bowl rings. He feels for the undrafted rookies this year who won’t get the same opportunity to prove themselves that he did.

Kuhn noted that the cancelation of the preseason because of COVID-19 will cost a lot of players an opportunity to prove that they can compete in the NFL. And the smaller rosters — 80 players this year, instead of the normal 90 — means 320 fewer football players across the league are getting chances to make their teams.

“Zero preseason games and 10 players cut on each team before they ever touched the field,” Kuhn wrote on Twitter. “2020 is not a fair year for anyone and unfortunately this was the price that needed to be paid so that football and its star players would feel safe enough to play.”

It’s entirely possible that there’s another John Kuhn out there, an undrafted rookie who’s capable of a Pro Bowl career, whose career is now over before it started. Another bad thing about 2020.