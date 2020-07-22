Kemoko Turay working out with Robert Mathis ahead of Colts camp

Getty Images

Robert Mathis no longer serves as a full-time member of head coach Frank Reich’s coaching staff, but he’s still doing his part to help the team’s pass rush.

Defensive end Kemoko Turay shared a video of a workout with Mathis on Twitter Tuesday. The video showed the two men working on improving Turay’s work with his hands with Turay writing that they are trying to build “elite” hand-to-hand combat.

Turay had 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits in the first four games of the 2019 season, but an ankle injury caused him to miss the rest of the regular season. Reich said earlier this offseason that he thinks Turay has a “dangerous combination” of skills at his disposal.

The hope is that Mathis will help those skills translate to increased production and the teacher will get a chance to check in with the student when he enters the Colts Ring of Honor at their November 22 game against the Packers.