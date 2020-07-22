Lions players took part in voting rights town hall on Tuesday

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and quarterback Patrick Mahomes began a voter registration effort in Kansas City last month and voting was the subject of a virtual town hall meeting in Michigan on Tuesday.

Michigan secretary of state Jocelyn Benson discussed how to register to vote and three Lions players took part to help stress the importance of turning in a ballot. Defensive end Trey Flowers talked about how his family took part in the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery ahead of the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

“That’s why it was so important to me,” Flowers said, via ESPN.com. “I was taught on it growing up and taught the importance of it, and I think just knowing how much, how far we came as a country, as a whole, to get the right to vote, get people the right to vote and how important it is to let your voice be heard.”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and safety Duron Harmon also took part in the event and spoke about the importance of educating young people about the significance of voting so they register once they turn 18.