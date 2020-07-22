Masks required at all NFL games this season

Getty Images

It’s official: If you’re going to an NFL game this season, you have to wear a mask.

Several teams had already announced that they would be requiring fans to wear masks in stadiums, but today NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed that it’s a league-wide policy that all fans are to wear face coverings.

Masks are a simple, easy way to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, and public health officials have said that one of the best ways for the United States to get the virus in check is for everyone to wear masks when going out.

If fans want the NFL to have a season at all, they should be wearing masks whenever they’re out of the house. If the spread of the virus can’t be brought under control, another round of large-scale lockdowns that would cause NFL games to be canceled may be the only option.