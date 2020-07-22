Panthers add a punter ahead of training camp

Getty Images

Michael Palardy will have some company once punting drills get underway at Panthers training camp.

The Panthers announced the signing of Joseph Charlton to a three-year contract on Wednesday. Charlton went undrafted earlier this year after playing college ball at South Carolina.

Charlton set a school record by averaging 45.5 yards per punt while with the Gamecocks. He also set single-season records for punting average in each of his final two years in school.

Palardy took over as the Panthers punter during the 2016 season and has not missed a game the last three years. He averaged 46 yards per kick last season.