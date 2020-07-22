Patrick Mahomes: I haven’t played QB very long, there’s a lot to improve

Getty Images

The first three years of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ career have turned out pretty well.

After sitting as a rookie, Mahomes has thrown 50 touchdowns in a season, won an MVP, a Super Bowl, a Super Bowl MVP and signed a contract extension that could pay him more than $500 million through the 2031 season. All of that has come before Mahomes’ 25th birthday and he believes that there’s room for improvement as he heads into his fourth NFL season.

“There’s still so much I can improve,” Mahomes said, via CBSSports.com. “The mental part of the game, you learn more and more every single year you’re in the NFL, especially at the quarterback position. You learn from reps, you learn from seeing different stuff, and we understand defenses are going to keep throwing different stuff at us and combat the stuff we do so well. I’m going to keep trying to learn as much as possible. I’m going to keep to drill in the fundamentals. I really have only been playing quarterback for six or seven years. It’s not like I’ve been playing for a very long time at the position, so I’m going to do whatever I can to try and get better and better at the fundamentals.”

The prospect of an improved Mahomes isn’t one that will sit well with defensive coordinators around the league, but it would go a long way toward helping defensive tackle Chris Jones make good on his vow to bring “five-plus” Super Bowl rings to Kansas City.