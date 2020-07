Getty Images

The Ravens’ first-round pick has agreed to his rookie deal.

Former LSU linebacker Patrick Queen has agreed to terms, the Ravens announced.

Queen is just 20 years old (he turns 21 next month) and likely has plenty of room to improve, but he’s already shown himself to be an impact player as the defensive MVP of January’s National Championship Game. The Ravens are expecting him to step in and contribute immediately.

The Ravens now have only one unsigned rookie, third-round receiver Devin Duvernay.