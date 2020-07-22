Report: Seahawks want to re-sign Josh Gordon if league reinstates him

Getty Images

Josh Gordon has gotten chance after chance after chance to return to the NFL. If the NFL reinstates Gordon again, he will have a suitor waiting for him.

John Clayton of ESPN 710 reports the Seahawks will try to re-sign Gordon when commissioner Roger Goodell makes a decision on Gordon’s future, which is expected in the next week or two.

Gordon, 29, filed for reinstatement a month ago.

The NFL indefinitely suspended Gordon last December, the fifth time he has served a suspension.

Gordon played six games for the Patriots and five for the Seahawks last season before violating both the substance abuse and performance-enhancing drug policies. He made 27 catches for 426 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last season.

The Seahawks have a strong receiver corps with Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore and free agent pickup Phillip Dorsett II, but the team enjoyed its brief time with Gordon.