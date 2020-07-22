Seahawks assistant OL coach Pat Ruel is retiring

Getty Images

Seahawks assistant offensive line coach Pat Ruel is retiring, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Ruel, 69, followed Pete Carroll to Seattle from USC. He also has coached with the Lions, Packers, Bills and Giants in his 15 years as an NFL assistant coach.

He spent five seasons with Carroll at USC before beginning his current job in Seattle in 2010.

After playing at the University of Miami, Ruel began his coaching career at his alma mater as an offensive line graduate assistant in 1973. He spent more than two decades in the college ranks, including as offensive coordinator at Washington State, Texas A&M, Northern Illinois and Kansas.