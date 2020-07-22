Steelers agree to terms with Anthony McFarland Jr.

The Steelers have agreed to terms with fourth-round choice Anthony McFarland Jr.
The running back posted a photo of him signing his deal on social media.
The team also has signed third-round choice Alex Highsmith.
That leaves second-rounder Chase Claypool, fourth-rounder Kevin Dotson, sixth-rounder Antoine Brooks and seventh-rounder Carlos Davis unsigned.
The Steelers made McFarland the 124th overall choice.
He was a two-year starter at Maryland, rushing for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns on 245 carries. McFarland also caught 24 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown in his career.