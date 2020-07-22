Steelers refunding preseason ticket money, providing opt out for regular season

Getty Images

The Steelers updated season-ticket holders on the 2020 season in an email sent Wednesday.

The communication included updates on preseason games as well as safety protocols and procedures that have been put in place at Heinz Field for the upcoming season.

The NFL is not expected to play any preseason games next month, and the Steelers are refunding money for both preseason games.

The Steelers are working with public health officials and the NFL on plans for fans to safely attend regular-season games.

The team is providing season-ticket holders the option to apply for a full refund for the 2020 season, while not losing the right to renew their season ticket location for the 2021 season or any associated seat license.