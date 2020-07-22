Steelers sign Chase Claypool, Antoine Brooks

Getty Images

The Steelers have signed two more rookies, including their top draft choice.

Second-round receiver Chase Claypool and sixth-round defensive back Antoine Brooks each posted a signing photo.

The Steelers also have agreed to terms with third-round linebacker Alex Highsmith and fourth-round running back Anthony McFarland Jr.

That leaves fourth-round guard Kevin Dotson and seventh-round defensive tackle Carlos Davis remaining.

The Steelers used the 49th overall choice on Claypool.

Claypool played 45 games in four seasons at Notre Dame. He made 150 catches for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns in his career.