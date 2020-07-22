Titans sign third-rounder Darrynton Evans

Getty Images

The Titans invested heavily in the running back position with a Derrick Henry extension, and they signed his backup Wednesday.

According to a tweet from his agents, third-rounder Darrynton Evans signed his four-year rookie deal.

The running back from Appalachian State was the Sun Belt offensive player of the year, after totaling 2,064 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns.

There won’t be many carries left over after Henry gets his (he had 303 of the team’s 445 carries last year), but Evans has the kind of speed to provide some degree of complement.