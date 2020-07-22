Vikings agree to terms with Ezra Cleveland, James Lynch

Getty Images

The Vikings had a long list of draft picks to sign before training camp and they are steadily making their way through the group.

Wednesday has seen them agree to terms with four of their 15 picks. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that second-round tackle Ezra Cleveland and fourth-round defensive tackle James Lynch are the latest additions to that group.

Cleveland started 39 games at left tackle over the last three years for Boise State. Riley Reiff is the incumbent starter at that position in Minnesota while Brian O'Neill returns at right tackle.

Lynch started at Baylor the last two seasons and left school with 100 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and 20 sacks.

The Vikings signed seventh-round quarterback Nate Stanley last week, so they have 10 picks left before the entire group is under contract.