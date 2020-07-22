Vikings agree to terms with fourth-rounder Troy Dye

Getty Images

The Vikings are making some headway on getting all 15 of their 2020 draft picks under contract.

First-round wideout Justin Jefferson agreed to a deal on Wednesday and, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, fourth-round linebacker Troy Dye has done the same. It’s a four-year contract for Dye.

Dye was a four-year contributor at Oregon and posted a pair of seasons with more than 100 tackles. He had 41.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, five interceptions and four forced fumbles during his time as a Duck.

With Jefferson and Dye getting their deals done, the Vikings are left with 12 more picks to sign. The team’s rookies are set to report for an initial COVID-19 test on Thursday.