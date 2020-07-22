Vikings agree to terms with nine draft choices

Getty Images

The Vikings had a lot of work to do in getting their draft picks agreed to terms. They have 15 of them.

The Vikings have signed seventh-rounder Nate Stanley and have at least eight others agreed to terms.

First-rounder Justin Jefferson, second-rounder Ezra Cleveland, fourth-rounders D.J. Wonnum, James Lynch and Troy Dye, fifth-rounder K.J. Osborn, sixth-rounder Blake Brandel and seventh-rounder Kyle Hinton have agreements with the team, per Tomasson.

Wonnum (pictured) and Brandel are the latest to reach agreement.

Wonnum agreed to a four-year, $4.046 million deal, including a $750,780 signing bonus.

Brandel will sign a four-year, $3.46 million deal, including a $164,976 signing bonus.