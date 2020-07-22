Vikings finalizing multiyear extension with Mike Zimmer

Getty Images

The Vikings are finalizing a multiyear contract extension with head coach Mike Zimmer, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Zimmer, 64, was entering the final year of his contract, so the extension ends speculation about his future in Minnesota.

He already is the third-winningest coach in team history, with a 57-38-1 record and three postseason appearances in six years. The Vikings have gone 2-3 in the playoffs under Zimmer, getting as far as the NFC Championship Game.

Zimmer entered the NFL with the Cowboys as an assistant coach in 1994, and his name was connected to the Cowboys’ job opening this offseason until they hired Mike McCarthy.

Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf issued a statement before the playoffs expressing their support for Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman. So it seems a reasonable expectation that the team soon will extend Spielman’s deal, too, tying the coach and G.M. together in Minnesota for a few more years.