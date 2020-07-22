Vikings get two more draft picks under contract

Getty Images

The Vikings have been busy signing draft picks on Wednesday and they now have seven of their 15 picks under contract ahead of the start of training camp.

Wide receiver K.J. Osborn and offensive lineman Kyle Hinton are the latest to agree to deals with the team. Osborn, a fifth-round pick, broke the news on Instagram and the Ypsilanti, Michigan native spoke to MLive.com about the big day.

“It felt great,” Osborn said. “I was really happy I was able to do it at home in front of my family. They’ve been with me along the way, so I was happy I was able to do it at home and make it official. It was a dream come true, a celebration and a new start.”

Osborn joins first-rounder Justin Jefferson as new additions to the Minnesota receiving corps. He graduated from Buffalo and moved on to catch 50 passes for 547 yards and five touchdowns for Miami as a graduate transfer for the 2019 season.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reported Hinton’s agreement. Hinton was a three-year starter at tackle for Washburn, but is expected to move inside at the professional level.