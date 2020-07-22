Vikings reach deal with first-rounder Justin Jefferson

Getty Images

The Vikings dealt wide receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason, and now they have his replacement under contract.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Vikings have agreed to terms with first-round wide receiver Justin Jefferson on his four-year rookie deal.

The fully guaranteed deal includes a $7.1 million signing bonus.

Jefferson was drafted with the 22nd overall pick, the choice obtained in the deal with the Bills for Diggs.

The LSU wideout led the country with 111 receptions last year, for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. How quickly he’s able to produce in Minnesota will determine whether the Vikings made the right call parting with Diggs.