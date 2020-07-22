Washington down to three draft picks to wrap up class

Getty Images

Washington is on its way to getting its draft class under contract today.

The team has agreed to terms with five of its eight selections, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports. Only first-rounder Chase Young, fifth-rounder Khaleke Hudson and seventh-rounder Kamren Curl have yet to reach agreement.

Fourth-rounder Saahdiq Charles, fifth-rounder Keith Ismael and seventh-rounder James Smith-Williams have agreed, according to Standig, joining the previously reported agreements with third-rounder Antonio Gibson and fourth-round choice Antonio Gandy-Golden.

Washington made Charles the 108th overall selection. He appeared in 32 games with 28 starts at LSU.

Charles started 26 times at left tackle, once at right tackle and once at right guard. He played a total of 2,102 offensive snaps.