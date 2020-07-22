Washington signs fourth-rounder Antonio Gandy-Golden

Getty Images

Washington has begun getting deals done with its rookie class.

The team has signed fourth-round choice Antonio Gandy-Golden, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Washington has its other seven picks — first-rounder Chase Young, third-rounder Antonio Gibson, fourth-rounder Saahdiq Charles, fifth-rounder Keith Ismael, fifth-rounder Khaleke Hudson, seventh-rounder Kamren Curl and seventh-rounder James Smith-Williams yet to agree to terms.

Gandy-Golden started for three seasons at Liberty. He set the school’s single-season record for receiving yards with 1,304 in 2019.

He posted 1,000-yard seasons each of his last three seasons.

In his final two seasons, Gandy-Golden caught 150 passes for 2,433 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He tested positive for COVID-19 this offseason but has recovered.