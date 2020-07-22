Washington signs third-rounder Antonio Gibson

Getty Images

Washington looks like it is on its way to getting its rookie class signed on the heels of reporting day.

Third-rounder Antonio Gibson tweeted a photo of him signing his rookie deal.

The team also has signed fourth-round choice Antonio Gandy-Golden.

Washington still is working on its other six picks — first-rounder Chase Young, fourth-rounder Saahdiq Charles, fifth-rounder Keith Ismael, fifth-rounder Khaleke Hudson, seventh-rounder Kamren Curl and seventh-rounder James Smith-Williams.

The team used the 66th overall choice on Gibson, primarily a receiver at Memphis who will play running back for Washington. He became a starter last season, and in the past two seasons, he had 44 catches for 834 yards and 10 touchdowns and 33 carries for 369 yards and four scores.