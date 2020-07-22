Which offensive players (non-QB) would you start a franchise with?

Getty Images

Monday’s PFT Live looked at the defensive players with whom we’d start a franchise. On Tuesday, we flipped it around — with a caveat.

Other than quarterback, which offensive players would you want to start a franchise with?

Our choices are contained in the attached video (i.e., watch the video, please). You can take issue with our selections and/or make your own below.

