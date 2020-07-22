Woody Johnson denies report of sexist, racist comments

Getty Images

Jets owner and U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Woody Johnson is denying a report that he has made sexist and racist comments to government staffers while serving as ambassador.

Johnson wrote on Twitter today that he did not make the comments attributed to him. He also insisted he hasn’t violated any government ethics rules, after a separate report suggested that he violated those rules by attempting to get the British Open played at a golf course owned by President Trump.

“I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times,” Johnson wrote. “These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values.”

Asked about the matter by PFT, the NFL said, “We are aware of the report and would refer you to the State Department.”