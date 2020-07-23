Adam Thielen: WR group will be different but good without Stefon Diggs

Getty Images

Next week’s start to training camp will give the Vikings their first chance to gather together as a team since the end of the 2019 season and it will also be their first chance to work together since the trade of Stefon Diggs.

Dealing the wide receiver to Buffalo netted the Vikings a first-round pick that they used on former LSU wideout Justin Jefferson. That was the biggest move the Vikings made to reshape their receiving corps after Diggs’ departure, but they also signed Tajae Sharpe and drafted K.J. Osborn in the fifth round.

Adam Thielen is the top returning wideout in Minnesota and he said on ESPN that he thinks the changes will work out well for the team.

“Nobody probably knows about the depth of our room, and the guys that we’ve got coming in,” Thielen said. “But I’ve been around a few of those guys, been able to train with them and work out with them. I’m just really excited about our room. Whether it be young guys or some veterans that we added. It’s going to be different, but it’s going to be good.”

Thielen said earlier this offseason that he wants to be a resource for the younger receivers, a group that also includes Bisi Johnson, Dillon Mitchell and Chad Beebe, and helping them hit the ground running would be a big boost to the team’s offensive chances.