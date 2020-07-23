Bears release Ben Braunecker

Getty Images

Tight end Ben Braunecker won’t be reporting to Bears camp next week.

The Bears announced Braunecker’s release on Thursday afternoon.

Braunecker joined the Bears after going undrafted out of Harvard in 2016 and appeared in 47 games over the last four seasons. He had 13 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in those appearances.

The move comes a couple of days after we learned that teams will likely have a limit of 80 players for the start of training camp. The Bears opened the day with the usual offseason limit of 90 players on the roster and there may be other tight ends joining Braunecker on the discard pile.

His departure leaves the team with eight tight ends. Jimmy Graham, Demetrius Harris, Cole Kmet, Adam Shaheen, J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted, Eric Saubert, and Darion Clark are the remaining players at the position.