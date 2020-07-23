Bengals sign fifth-rounder Khalid Kareem

Getty Images

The Bengals haven’t signed the player they took to open the draft, but they have gotten most of their other selections under contract.

The team announced on Thursday that fifth-round pick Khalid Kareem has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. The defensive end is the fifth of seven Bengals picks to get their deals done.

First overall pick Joe Burrow and second-round wideout Tee Higgins are the outliers.

Kareem took on a starting role during his final two years at Notre Dame and posted 88 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and four forced fumbles. He joins Carlos Dunlap, Sam Hubbard, Carl Lawson and Andrew Brown at defensive end in Cincinnati.