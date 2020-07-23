Bills still hope to have fans at games, defer all 2020 season tickets

Getty Images

The current New York state guidelines for professional sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic call for no fans in the stands for games, but the Bills haven’t given up hope that things will change.

The team posted a letter they sent to season ticket holders to their website on Thursday and said they will continue to consider ways to facilitate having people on hand when the regular season opens in September.

“We are still in the process of planning for the possibility of a limited amount of spectators being able to attend games for the 2020 season,” the team said in the statement. “We understand that guidelines have continued to evolve in our state and we will maintain communication with the NFL and state and local government agencies to establish policies and procedures to create and maintain the safest possible environment should spectators be permitted.”

The Bills also told season ticket holders that all season tickets for 2020 have been deferred to next year. Payments already made can be refunded or applied as an account credit with those who choose the credit option getting exclusive access to any 2020 tickets that may become available. Season ticket holders have until August 14 to make their choice.