Broncos reach agreement with third-round pick Lloyd Cushenberry

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with third-round pick LLoyd Cushenberry on his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Wednesday night.

Cushenberry is the seventh member of the team’s draft class to reach an agreement with the team on Wednesday alone, joining McTelvin Agim, Albert Okwuegbunam, Justin Strnad, Netane Muti, Tyrie Cleveland and Derrek Tuszka.

First- and second-round selections Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler remain the only two players from the team’s 10-man draft class without deals as of yet.

Cushenberry was the 83rd overall pick in the draft and was coming off winning a national championship during his final season at LSU. He was named a first-team All-SEC player and a second-team All-American.