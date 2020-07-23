Broncos strike a deal with Jerry Jeudy

Getty Images

The Broncos are nearly finished with this year’s draft class, and they’ve gotten the biggest name under contract.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Broncos have agreed to terms with first-rounder Jerry Jeudy on his four-year, $15.192 million contract. The fully guaranteed deal includes an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The wide recevier from Alabama adds some big-play ability to a team that rebuilt its offense around second-year quarterback Drew Lock. He and Lock got some time in together this offseason, trying to build some familiarity before camp.

Along with the additions of running back Melvin Gordon and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, they’ll be an interesting group to watch as they start to work together.

Jeudy’s signing leaves just second-round wide receiver K.J. Hamler as the last member of their 10-man draft class without a deal.