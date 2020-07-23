Cam Newton mum on his arrival to Boston

Getty Images

The newest Patriot has landed in Boston. And he’s already mastered the Patriot Way.

Quarterback Cam Newton declined to speak to reporters who approach him at the airport on Wednesday.

“No disrespect to nobody but I’m extremely ecstatic but I’m not talking,” Newton when pressed for comment.

So when will he say more?

“Who knows?” Newton said.

Asked whether he’s excited to be in Boston, Newton simply said, “Go Pats.”

Newton has been active on social media since signing with the Patriots. His remarks from Wednesday suggest that he may be pivoting to a more restrained approach as he prepares to play for Bill Belichick — and to chase the first Super Bowl ring of Newton’s career, while also proving every team wrong for not pursuing him in free agency.