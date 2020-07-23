Cameron Dantzler, Josh Metellus sign with Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings are steadily making their way toward getting all 15 of their draft picks under contract.

Nine of the picks signed with the team by the end of the day on Wednesday and two more have agreed to deals on Thursday. Third-round cornerback Cameron Dantzler announced his signing on Twitter and agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that sixth-round safety Josh Metellus‘ deal is done.

Dantzler was a quarterback in high school, but made a permanent move to the defensive side of the ball at Mississippi State. He had 108 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and five interceptions over three years at the school.

Metellus started at Michigan for the last three seasons and wrapped up his time with the Wolverines by recording 74 tackles and four tackles for loss in 2019.