CeeDee Lamb signs with Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys have their first-round pick under contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has agreed to his rookie contract. It’s a four-year deal worth just over $14 million with a team option for a fifth season.

Lamb became the first wideout drafted by the Cowboys in the first round since Dez Bryant in 2010 after starring at Oklahoma. He caught 173 passes for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns for the Sooners and should join Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup in three-receiver sets for Dallas this season.

Lamb is the fourth Cowboys draft pick to sign with the team. They have three others to sign before they can put a bow on the group.