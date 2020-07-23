Coaches remain in the dark

Getty Images

At some point, NFL coaches will be expected to get their teams ready to play. At some point, they’ll be given more specific information about the rules that will apply to their efforts to get their teams ready to play.

For now, they’re still waiting.

Coaches remain antsy about the absence of information from the league about the rules and procedures for training camp. The coaches basically know what the rest of us know — no preseason, daily testing for two weeks (at least), stringent safety procedures in facilities, conversations continue. They don’t know what they can and can’t do during practice, including the number of practices that will be devoted to getting players in shape before beginning football activities.

It really is a crazy year for everyone connected to the game. For most, though, they’ll just do what they’re told to do. The coaches are the ones who have to come up with the plans. And before they can do that, they need to know the parameters.

As one coach remarked to PFT on Thursday morning, “Someone tell me what we’re doing.”

Presumably, that will happen soon. Given that every training camp is due to open in five days, it needs to.