Colts postpone Robert Mathis’ induction into Ring of Honor until 2021

Getty Images

Owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday that the Colts are postponing Robert Mathis’ induction into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Mathis’ enshrinement will happen sometime during the 2021 season.

“Considering the NFL COVID protocol restrictions on stadium capacity and on-field activities, we’re moving the @RobertMathis98 Ring of Honor Induction to 2021. “#98DeservesAFullHouse!!” Irsay tweeted.

Mathis, the franchise’s all-time sacks leader, played 14 seasons with the Colts after being selected by the team in the fifth round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He saw action in 192 career games with 121 starts and made 604 tackles, 123 sacks, 18 pass breakups, 52 forced fumbles, 17 fumble recoveries and an interception.

Mathis appeared in 18 postseason contests and was a member of the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI championship team.